Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skyline Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $387.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

