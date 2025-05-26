Analyzing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and OUTFRONT Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 0 1 2.33 OUTFRONT Media 0 4 2 0 2.33

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -26.09% -17.55% -7.20% OUTFRONT Media 13.30% 40.33% 4.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and OUTFRONT Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.51 billion 0.50 -$293.57 million ($1.22) -2.57 OUTFRONT Media $1.81 billion 1.45 -$430.40 million $1.52 10.33

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OUTFRONT Media. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OUTFRONT Media pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and other segments. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

