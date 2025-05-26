Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Capital Income Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.