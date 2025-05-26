Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Get Gryphon Capital Income Trust alerts:

About Gryphon Capital Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.