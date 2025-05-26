Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – May 25th

Waste Management, Fluor, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, and CEMEX are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. These firms generate revenue by providing environmental services such as landfill operations, material recovery and hazardous-waste treatment. Investors often view them as a defensive play because of steady demand driven by regulations and growing emphasis on sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $237.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,559. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,295. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,657. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $305.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,185. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.23.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,928,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

