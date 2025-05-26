Best Transportation Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

United States Steel, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is moving people or goods, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Investors often watch these stocks as a barometer of economic activity, since demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $87.82. 17,915,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,440,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60.

