Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nordstrom, Exxon Mobil, NextEra Energy, Philip Morris International, and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These payments, known as dividends, provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital appreciation. Companies that pay dividends are often well?established and financially stable, signaling a commitment to returning value to their owners. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $25.11. 165,482,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 165,481,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,356,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $103.11. 12,055,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $67.82. 17,155,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $178.23. 6,162,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $129.34. 8,116,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

