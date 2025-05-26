Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$93.85 and last traded at C$93.26, with a volume of 228127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$86.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ana Arsov bought 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$80.24 per share, with a total value of C$279,475.92. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$3,907,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. This trade represents a 99.64% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

