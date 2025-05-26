PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

