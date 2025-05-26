Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

