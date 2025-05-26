United Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR opened at $187.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

