REAP Financial Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

