ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

