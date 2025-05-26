1,065,980 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,313,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $564.23 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

