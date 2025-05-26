Best Biotech Stocks To Research – May 25th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Imunon, Cencora, and IQVIA are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use living organisms or molecular biology techniques to develop medical treatments, diagnostics, and other biologically based products. These firms typically incur high research?and?development costs and face stringent regulatory approvals, which can drive significant stock?price volatility. Investors in biotech stocks seek exposure to potential breakthroughs in healthcare and life-science innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.51. 4,026,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,319. The stock has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.91.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.48. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Imunon (IMNN)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 399,618,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,536. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.23. 1,356,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,285. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.13.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

