Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,323.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $6,076,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.