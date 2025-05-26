XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,128 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

