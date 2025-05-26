LM Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GS stock opened at $598.99 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average of $581.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

