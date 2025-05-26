B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.