Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $469.27 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day moving average of $476.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.