Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $321.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

