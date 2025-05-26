Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $194.33 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

