Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

