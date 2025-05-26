Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

