LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

