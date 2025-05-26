2,050 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.30 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.41.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

