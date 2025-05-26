4,900 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

