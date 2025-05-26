iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.