407 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp

Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDY opened at $544.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.