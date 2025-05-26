Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

