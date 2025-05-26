Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

3M Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.78 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

