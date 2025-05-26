Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

