Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

