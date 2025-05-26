American Trust Purchases 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 179.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%
VBR opened at $187.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
