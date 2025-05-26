iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IJR stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.