iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
IJR stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
