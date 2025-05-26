Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,132,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,942,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 1,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.