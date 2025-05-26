Landaas & Co. WI ADV Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.2% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ABBV opened at $183.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.