Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Netflix accounts for 2.2% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,036.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $962.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

