Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

