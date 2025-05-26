Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:PGR opened at $277.33 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock worth $11,711,495 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.24.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
