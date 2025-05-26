Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 738 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $202.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.35.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

