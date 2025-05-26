HWG Holdings LP Buys 64,984 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 3.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,157,209.52. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,971 shares of company stock worth $22,431,724 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.