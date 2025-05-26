Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 2,286 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

