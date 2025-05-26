Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $582.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

