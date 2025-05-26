Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $186.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

