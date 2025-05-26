Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 161 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $85.19 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

