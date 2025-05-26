NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

