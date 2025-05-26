Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.