Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

