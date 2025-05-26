Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $273.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.59.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

