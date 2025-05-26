Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,342 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

